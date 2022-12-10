 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $449,000

5 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $449,000

Better than New in Northborough! The open modern floorplan is perfect for entertaining with LVP in all living spaces & a gas log fireplace in the beautiful great room. NEW custom kitchen w/ Dekton countertops, large picture window, oversized island, matching SS appliances & a pantry. Also downstairs has a dedicated office space, dining room, a bedroom & a full bathroom. Upstairs you will find 4 additional bedrooms including the spacious primary suite w/ a primary bath & large walk in closet. Also upstairs is a laundry room with lots of storage, a bonus room, and another full bath. This home offers plenty of storage space including a 2 car garage w/ epoxy flooring & an extra paved parking pad on the driveway. Enjoy the outdoors & relax on the covered front porch or under the pergola on the back patio. Established landscaping, partial privacy fence, & raised garden beds. HOA includes a community pool, gym, and clubhouse access. Convenient to everything with easy access to highways.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man found shot Saturday has died, Greensboro police say

Man found shot Saturday has died, Greensboro police say

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Donlora Drive found Xavier Ramon Wells wounded, police said in a news release. He was taken to a local hospital and later died, police said Sunday morning.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert