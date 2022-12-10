5 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $449,000

Better than New in Northborough! The open modern floorplan is perfect for entertaining with LVP in all living spaces & a gas log fireplace in the beautiful great room. NEW custom kitchen w/ Dekton countertops, large picture window, oversized island, matching SS appliances & a pantry. Also downstairs has a dedicated office space, dining room, a bedroom & a full bathroom. Upstairs you will find 4 additional bedrooms including the spacious primary suite w/ a primary bath & large walk in closet. Also upstairs is a laundry room with lots of storage, a bonus room, and another full bath. This home offers plenty of storage space including a 2 car garage w/ epoxy flooring & an extra paved parking pad on the driveway. Enjoy the outdoors & relax on the covered front porch or under the pergola on the back patio. Established landscaping, partial privacy fence, & raised garden beds. HOA includes a community pool, gym, and clubhouse access. Convenient to everything with easy access to highways.