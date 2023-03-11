Model home, it seems! Many upgrades, including blinds and a brand-new security system. LVP is employed with additional recess lighting in all living spaces including the office room. The magnificent great room has a gas log fireplace with stone surround, which makes the open modern concept perfect for entertaining. NEW custom kitchen, pantry, and SS appliances that match. Underneath, there is a bedroom, a dining room, a full bathroom, and a designated office space. Upstairs, there are 4 more bedrooms, including a large master bedroom with a master bathroom and a wide walk-in closet. The upstairs also includes a bonus room, a full bathroom, and a laundry room with lots of storage. The additional cemented parking pad and two-car garage. HOA includes a community pool, gym, and clubhouse access. Convenient to everything with easy access to highways.
5 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $574,900
