5 Bedroom Home in Elon - $1,775,000

SPECTACULAR EXECUTIVE 11,338 sq' on 3 levels in Mill Pointe. 10' ceilings, HWs, hvy moldings, elevator, bay windows, central vac, security & audio systems, 2 laundries, custom mahogany exterior doors, pella windows. GRAND on every level. NO DETAIL overlooked. TRULY SPECTACULAR. 2 story living rm w built-in bookcases flanking FP. Dining w wainscoting & HW inlay. DREAM kitchen- wet bar, granite island,Wolf 4 burner gas cooktop/griddle, DACOR built-in oven, MW & warming drawer, Subzero refrigerator, Miele coffee/espresso maker. Family w floor to ceiling stone FP. 100" screen/projector in home theater. Rich mahogany EXECUTIVE office w built-in bookcase. MSuite is PRIVATE RETREAT w impeccable in-suite bath. Mcloset is room unto itself. 3 spacious BRs, ENORMOUS bonus, EXPANSIVE game room on 2nd. It doesn't end there- level 3 w mother-in law suite great room, exercise area & awesome craft rm. Bi-level patio. Sprinkler system. 80 KW generator. IMMACULATELY maintained home/yard. MUST SEE TOUR!