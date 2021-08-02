5 Bedroom Home in Elon - $280,000

Wow! Great location brick ranch with updated kitchen with top grade appliances and granite counters and island. Freshly painted interior, new roof in 2019, detached wired workshop, In-law suite, screened rear porch. The landscaping is impressive with hardwood trees & established azaleas on a half acre corner lot. Very close to popular shopping destinations, your choice of the best grocery stores, and medical facilities. Home Warranty included. It will be easy to make this your next home.