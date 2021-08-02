 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elon - $495,000

Beautiful brick home located 1 mile from Elon University nestled on 7.5 acres with a stream rolling through the property. Master bedroom and guest suite are on the main level with two bedrooms upstairs. The finished basement would be great for multigenerational living, complete with kitchen, dining, bedroom and living space all with private entrance. Private and serene living but conveniently located to grocery, shopping, and University Highway. Dont miss this opportunity to schedule your showing.

