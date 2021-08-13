5 Bedroom Home in Elon - $525,000

Beautiful home in Mill Pointe that you will not want to miss out on. The main living area downstairs has beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite countertops. First floor master suite boasts tray ceilings and has access to the back porch. Also downstairs, there is a bedroom and full bath that would be great for the in-laws. Upstairs has three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms and a huge bonus space. Enjoy outdoor living with this covered patio.