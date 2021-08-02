 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elon - $530,000

COME HOME TO MILL POINTE COUNTRY CLUB! This all-brick home is situated on .43 acres and boasts 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. First floor Primary bedroom and a secondary bedroom makes main floor living convenient. Home theatre, backyard space, and deck are great for entertaining.

