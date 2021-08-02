5 Bedroom Home in Elon - $550,000

Stunning 5 Bedroom/3. 1 Bathroom home in desirable Mill Pointe in Elon. Fabulous living room with fireplace. Completely renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and island. Master on main with his and hers walk-in closets. Master bath with separate vanities, garden tub and shower. Upstairs 4 additional bedrooms with 2 jack and jill bathrooms. Large office/study. Laundry/mudroom on main. Spacious screened porch that leads onto the deck. Completely fenced-in backyard with invisible dog fence. Great location just minutes from everything. Don't miss out on this incredible home.