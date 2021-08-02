5 Bedroom Home in Elon - $564,000

This beautiful custom built home is in the prestigious Millpointe subdivision of Elon. Beautiful double entry doors open into 2-story foyer w/marble floor. Many custom finishes from the beautiful oak hardwood floors, arches, coffered ceilings, built ins, plantation shutters. Sunroom, breakfast area and family room over look one of the Millpointe ponds. Master on main has huge bath area and walk in closet. Conveniently located to I85/40, Elon University, 25 minutes to Greensboro.