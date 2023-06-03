Brick home with 1500sqft unfinished basement in Ashley Woods. The Lewisville plan from Windsor Homes has features that will check all boxes. Before you even step inside is a welcoming front porch ready for a rocker or swing. Upon entry are beautiful engineered wood floors that are throughout the first floor living areas. The front living room or formal dining has a beautiful coffered ceiling. The Deluxe kitchen has a double oven, gas cooktop, granite countertops, & huge island for all your prepping and entertaining needs. This plan allows views of the family room, kitchen, breakfast area and office/sunroom. Finishing out the first floor is a main floor bedroom with access to the downstairs full bath. Off the kitchen enjoy your corner lot and peaceful tree view from your open deck or screened porch. Upstairs are great sized bedrooms, jack & jill bath, laundry & loft. Endless opportunities in your walk out basement with plumbing for a bathroom. Community pool and tennis!