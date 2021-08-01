 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $230,000

5 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $230,000

5 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $230,000

Are you looking for a home with character? This is it!! check out this Charming Cape Cod In The Western Alamance School District Has Plenty Of Room For The Whole Family! 3 Bedrooms Downstairs, 2 Bedrooms upstairs, Bath And Loft Area Upstairs. Recent Extensive Renovations Include New vinyl siding and gutters, fully updated kitchen with new cabinets and quartz countertops and new engineered hardwood flooring, all bathrooms Remodeled, Freshly Paint. Lots Of Original Details From 1930 Remain Crystal Doorknobs, Deep Baseboards & Beadboard Walls. Fenced Yard, Screened Porch, And Much More! More pics coming Thursday

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News