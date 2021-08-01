5 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $230,000

Are you looking for a home with character? This is it!! check out this Charming Cape Cod In The Western Alamance School District Has Plenty Of Room For The Whole Family! 3 Bedrooms Downstairs, 2 Bedrooms upstairs, Bath And Loft Area Upstairs. Recent Extensive Renovations Include New vinyl siding and gutters, fully updated kitchen with new cabinets and quartz countertops and new engineered hardwood flooring, all bathrooms Remodeled, Freshly Paint. Lots Of Original Details From 1930 Remain Crystal Doorknobs, Deep Baseboards & Beadboard Walls. Fenced Yard, Screened Porch, And Much More! More pics coming Thursday