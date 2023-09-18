Welcome to Edinborough, a master-planned community that offers an excellent quality of life in the charming town of Gibsonville, NC. Future amenities will keep you exploring the outdoors in a community that provides a convenient location between Greensboro and Raleigh. Splash and swim with the family in the future community pool! Edinborough features new ranch and single family homes, thoughtfully designed to keep you comfortable. Edinborough features our Express SeriesSM floorplan lineup, Plus, Exterior and interior selections were carefully chosen by our professional Design Consultant, ensuring a consistent look and feel throughout the home and community.