Welcome to the beautiful Chelsea plan in Edinborough. This new community in Gibsonville will give you peaceful country living with easy access to the I-40 corridor and Hwy 61. Your kitchen features soothing hues with Bright shaker style cabinets and stainless appliances with an adjoining breakfast area and outdoor patio- all perfect for entertaining. There is an office or 5th bedroom on the main floor. The primary bedroom is upstairs and 3 additional bedrooms and bath. The laundry room is centrally located on the second level for ease. One-year builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Also includes Smart Home technology package! Equipped with technology that includes the following: programmable thermostat, a smart door lock, a wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com and video doorbell.