Welcome to the beautiful Chelsea plan in Edinborough. This new community in Gibsonville will give you peaceful country living with easy access to the I-40 corridor and Hwy 61. Your kitchen features soothing hues of Cane Shadow shaker style cabinets, with the soft close feature on doors, with granite counter tops and stainless appliances with an adjoining breakfast area and outdoor patio, all perfect for entertaining. There is an office or 5th bedroom on the main floor. The primary bedroom is upstairs and 3 additional bedrooms and all baths with quartz counter tops and soft close cabinet doors. The laundry room is centrally located on the second level for ease. One-year builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Also includes Smart Home technology package! Equipped with technology that includes the following: programmable thermostat, a smart door lock, a wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com and video doorbell.