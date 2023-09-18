Welcome to Edinborough the new community in Gibsonville will give you peaceful country living with easy access to the I-40 corridor and Hwy 61. The Hayden floorplan offers a fantastic kitchen with an oversized island, large pantry with spacious breakfast area. The gourmet kitchen is completed with bright shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless-steel appliances. The main floor includes an office with glass French doors as well as the 5th bedroom/flex room adjacent to a full bath with an oversized shower. The primary bedroom and bath offer a luxurious retreat finished with an oversized shower and is appointed with quartz counters. Double closets finish off the primary retreat. The second floor also offers 3 additional bedrooms as well as a spacious loft for movie or game time. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, superior attention to detail. All D.R. Horton homes include our America’s Smart Home® Technology. One-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural