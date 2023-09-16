Our Hayden plan at 2511 sq. ft features a flex room w/French door, this room could be used for many options, such as home office, playroom, art room, music room, or game room. The main floor has a bedroom and full bath, with a walk-in shower. The spacious, yet cozy living room, with a fireplace with gas logs. The home has an open layout with kitchen island with granite counter tops and Cane Shadow, soft close cabinetry (doors not drawers), not to mention walk-in pantry. Main floor is appointed with RevWood flooring, except in bathrooms and bedroom. Upstairs features the Primary Bedroom with attached bath, has quartz counter tops, walk-in shower and a walk-in closet, 3 secondary bedrooms with closets, and 2nd floor laundry room and Loft. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home, flyer attached in photos.