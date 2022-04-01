 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,150,000

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,150,000

Beautiful custom home located on the Starmount Country Club Golf Course has been pre-inspected and most repairs have been made. 20' ceiling in grand foyer with marble floors. Great room with soaring 20' ceiling, built-ins, recessed lights, and beautiful wainscoting. Elegant arched doorways. Heavy crown molding throughout. Primary bedroom can be up or down. 10' ceilings on first floor and 9' ceilings upstairs. All bedrooms have large walk-in closet and full bath attached. 3rd floor bonus room with built-ins and full bath. 5th bedroom could be bonus room or office. Kitchen with solid surface counters and bright and airy breakfast room. Laundry room with sink and storage. Bosch washer and dryer included. Two staircases. Plantation shutters. 2nd floor cedar closet. Tons of finished attic space for storage. Brick patio in rear overlooks the golf course. Minutes from Friendly Center shopping and restaurants!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert