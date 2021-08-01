5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,195,000

One of a kind! Old world charm with all new amenities! The best of both worlds! 5 BRs & 4 full Baths. 4600 square feet in main house with possible 565 square feet above garage. Wide plank (8-13") turn of the century heart of pine flooring! Heart of pine flooring also over garage. Literally every inch remolded including complete new wiring, new plumbing & new windows. Wonderful house for entertaining! Primary BR on main level with his & her walk-in closets. Private screen porch. Beautiful Chef's gourmet kitchen with 25 sq. ft. granite island & desk overlooking keeping room with coffered ceiling. Butlers pantry with built-in espresso machine. Front & back stairways. Large oversized garage with extra wide doors. Way too many features to mention! Brochure available upon request. Will not disappoint! Unmatched charm and character! Available for Sale or Rent ($4950/month)