FULLY REMODELED rare find in Sunset Hills! This beautiful cottage features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Complete first floor remodel and second story addition featuring new HVAC, electrical, plumbing and roof. Kitchen features a dual fuel range, vented custom hood, Thor refrigerator, granite & marble countertops, wine bar and more! Enjoy a large butlers pantry & laundry room combination complete with a drop zone and plenty of extra storage. This home also features 2 primary suites: located on the 1st and 2nd floor. Enjoy a zero entry shower in 1st floor primary bath and a luxury oversized shower in 2nd floor primary bath. Second floor features 2 additional bedrooms with a jack & jill bathroom; as well as a large loft complete with a movie room & reading nook. The garage has been converted to a shed; fully wired for a workshop, party shed, or extra storage. All of this PLUS walking distance to Elam & Walker restaurants and quick access to Friendly Center, Downtown and major highways.