5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,200,000

Custom built with all the amenities you could ask for. Covered slate patio leads to secondary patio with outdoor fireplace and fenced yard. Stunning hardwood floors up and down. State of the art kitchen with gas range top, built-in refrigerator, microwave and double ovens that opens to den area. Inviting high ceilings with custom millwork. Large bonus room upstairs has an additional space plumbed for bathroom if needed. A true gem of a property.

