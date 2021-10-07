 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,250,000

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,250,000

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,250,000

Rare opportunity to own one of Greensboro's most amazing homes / B&B's. The property has been updated and upgraded over the last four years. Spacious rooms, perfect for guests or entertaining. Large professionally designed kitchen with an amazing space for meeting and greeting family and friends. Wonderful wrap around covered porch. The home has all the old world charm with very high end modern touches throughout. Beautifully landscaped grounds and ample parking.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News