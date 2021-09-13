5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,250,000

Wow! This outstanding lake front transitional is set in Northern Shores at Lake Jeanette, one of Greensboro's most desirable neighborhoods. With it's decidedly European design it would would be just as much at home on a lake in Italy or France. Massive solid wood entry doors open to a grand two story foyer with a stunning slate floor and gracious curved staircase. You'll find exceptional craftsmanship and millwork throughout, and warmly coloured faux finished walls beautifully mimic old world plaster. You'll find arched doorways, gleaming wood floors, and the living room features a coffered ceiling and granite faced fireplace. Ralph Lauren would feel right at home in the big chef's kitchen with it's top of the line appliances and handsome custom cabinets topped in granite, all set on an attractive Italian ceramic tile floor. Want the primary suite up or down - the choice is yours, because there are two primary suites from which to choose. Lake front living at it's finest!