Wow! This outstanding lake front transitional is set in Northern Shores at Lake Jeanette, one of Greensboro's most desirable neighborhoods. With it's decidedly European design it would would be just as much at home on a lake in Italy or France. Massive solid wood entry doors open to a grand two story foyer with a stunning slate floor and gracious curved staircase. You'll find exceptional craftsmanship and millwork throughout, and warmly coloured faux finished walls beautifully mimic old world plaster. You'll find arched doorways, gleaming wood floors, and the living room features a coffered ceiling and granite faced fireplace. Ralph Lauren would feel right at home in the big chef's kitchen with it's top of the line appliances and handsome custom cabinets topped in granite, all set on an attractive Italian ceramic tile floor. Want the primary suite up or down - the choice is yours, because there are two primary suites from which to choose. Lake front living at it's finest!
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Entrepreneurs from around the world attended Market America Worldwide’s SHOP.COM’s annual International Convention (#MAIC2021), either virtual…
Those arrested include four women and 10 men, ranging in age from 21 to 80 years old, according to police.
Triad Math and Science Academy had 10 children who tested positive, but the school's principal said they contracted the virus outside of school.
Authorities are investigating his death as a homicide.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Dear Annie: My boyfriend and I have been talking about moving in together for a very long time. I became pregnant and had our baby, but he did…
Judge rules on charges against Greensboro pastor from Black Lives Matter march to polls in Alamance County last year
The Rev. Greg Drumwright plans to appeal after being found guilty of failing to disperse at law enforcement's command and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer. A judge ruled that he was not guilty of a third charge, rioting. All of the charges are misdemeanors.
I discovered I’d been hooked when I opened my banking app.
About 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at Dollar General, located at 3113 Randleman Road.
Police have not released any additional details about the shooting.