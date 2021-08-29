5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,399,000

Talk about an entertaining delight! This home was made to host a big superbowl party or charity ball! Owners added approx 4K sqft to achieve their entertaining goals. Dramatic 2-story foyer w/filled Travertine marble greets you. A grand formal dining room complete w/tray ceiling & wainscoting along with a Mendota gas log fireplace will be the scene for many happy meals. The Kitchen. Ah, you don’t see this quality & attention to detail very often & there are not 1, but 3! Catering kitchen & garden kitchen. Gleaming hardwoods abound! 2 or 3 possibilities for office, playroom, school room. You may never want to leave the kitchen area as it is flanked by a lrge morning room w/fireplace, keeping room & adjacent to the private, comfy & cool covered porch with fan & television. Generation home also comes to mind with this large resort-like home. Rec Room, Sunroom turned into modern workout studio & so much more, we can’t fit it all in! You have to see this home to believe it. What a stunner!