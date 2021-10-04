5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,495,000

Fabulous Newer construction in Old Irving Park just one block from GCC. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Originally built as Builders personal home with quality second to none! Main level master suite & 10 foot ceilings. Truly a chefs kitchen with all Viking and Sub Zero appliances. Millwork is stunning offering coffered ceilings, built-ins, wainscoting & large dentil crown molding. 3rd floor plumbed & ready to finish! Outdoor patio & fireplace, garage w/exercise room above it. Office, Keeping room, 2 bonus rooms. Extremely efficient. One of the nicest streets in the Triad!