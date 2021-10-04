 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,495,000

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,495,000

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,495,000

Fabulous Newer construction in Old Irving Park just one block from GCC. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Originally built as Builders personal home with quality second to none! Main level master suite & 10 foot ceilings. Truly a chefs kitchen with all Viking and Sub Zero appliances. Millwork is stunning offering coffered ceilings, built-ins, wainscoting & large dentil crown molding. 3rd floor plumbed & ready to finish! Outdoor patio & fireplace, garage w/exercise room above it. Office, Keeping room, 2 bonus rooms. Extremely efficient. One of the nicest streets in the Triad!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center
Education

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center

The university's board of trustees also picks the names of alumni Velma Speight and Joseph Monroe to replace the names on two campus buildings that had honored former N.C. governors who had, by direct or indirect actions, supported white supremacy movements during their tenures. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News