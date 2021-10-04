 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,595,000

Incredible residence on the LAKE in desirable Provincetown neighborhood. LUXURY living inside and out. Exterior hardscape & saltwater pool completely renovated by Wolfe Construction for the present owner. Resort feel with multi-level outdoor living areas and a beautiful swimming pool overlooking Buffalo Lake. Still lots of yard space for family activities! New circular drive adds to the amazing curb appeal. The bright foyer leads to a spacious living room with built-ins and a gas fireplace. Open kitchen with top quality appliances opens to keeping room with awesome water views. The main level primary suite has a deluxe bath. Adjacent private office with attractive wood accents. Additional bedrooms on the second level all with access to bathrooms & a multi-purpose bonus room. The 3rd level is perfect for recreation! Living space, large bar/mini kitchen & full bath. This quality-built custom home is special and in a perfect setting. An incredible oasis located in the center of the city!!

