5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,600,000

Fabulous golf course estate home is coming available on March 15th. Perfectly sited, this 1.66-acre estate on the Greensboro Country Club Farm Course overlooking holes 7 and 8 enjoys a sweeping 620-foot view of the course. A paved circular drive brings guests up to steps leading to a Pennsylvania Blue Stone terrace. From there you are ushered through a limestone-faced covered front entry featuring a bespoke Mahogany eight-foot-tall front door with beveled glass sidelights and transom. A hand-made stately lantern and copper gutters with scuppers complete this dramatic entrance. This impressive residence was designed by Larry McRae. Glenn H Hodgin, the draftsman for the iconic Otto Zenke for many years, was responsible for the interiors. D.C. Patton was the general contractor - well known for his quality of construction and attention to detail, which can be seen in homes in many of Greensboro’s premier neighborhoods today.