Fabulous golf course estate home is coming available on March 15th. Perfectly sited, this 1.66-acre estate on the Greensboro Country Club Farm Course overlooking holes 7 and 8 enjoys a sweeping 620-foot view of the course. A paved circular drive brings guests up to steps leading to a Pennsylvania Blue Stone terrace. From there you are ushered through a limestone-faced covered front entry featuring a bespoke Mahogany eight-foot-tall front door with beveled glass sidelights and transom. A hand-made stately lantern and copper gutters with scuppers complete this dramatic entrance. This impressive residence was designed by Larry McRae. Glenn H Hodgin, the draftsman for the iconic Otto Zenke for many years, was responsible for the interiors. D.C. Patton was the general contractor - well known for his quality of construction and attention to detail, which can be seen in homes in many of Greensboro’s premier neighborhoods today.
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officers responded to a report of "odd odors and suspicious materials" at an apartment in the 1300 block of Adams Farm Parkway, according to police.
The 22-year-old apparently stepped off the roof of the century-old building at 619 Washington Street on Wednesday evening, authorities said.
- Updated
A maker of corrugated display products, Pratt Southeast Displays, has informed the N.C. Commerce Department that it is closing its Whitsett facility in Guilford County on Jan. 15, eliminating all 81 jobs.
The congressman recently announced he would run for the new 13th District, a seat many assumed N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore would seek.
The former zookeeper, who's struggling with prostate cancer, was moved from Texas to the Butner Federal Medical Center.
The robbery attempt occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
- Updated
The family says on social media that Marcus Key was shot at Fourth of July Park. Kernersville Police confirmed the boy died of gunshot wound.
Suspicious odor, materials at apartment lead to closure of Adams Farm Parkway, Greensboro police say
The road between Hilltop Road and Autumn Woods Drive has since reopened, police said.
The 8-0 vote Monday evening by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners — acting in their capacity as the Board of Health — marked the end of a sometimes contentious rule that had its origins in the mid-August wave of the COVID-19 delta variant.
The 22-year-old apparently stepped off the roof of the century-old building at 619 Washington Street on Wednesday evening, authorities said.