5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,624,900

Unrivaled quality and superior workmanship are built into this custom home on quaint street in Old Irving Park. Gorgeous walnut flooring, heavy moldings, energy efficient Harry Boody HVAC system, cat 5 wiring, 3 fireplaces, and walnut paneled office with built-in cabinetry. Traditional home, open floor plan, extensive heated and cooled storage, and workshop. Beautiful veranda and custom putting green offers upscale outdoor living space. 3rd floor bonus. See attached list of extensive features and updates!

