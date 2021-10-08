 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,650,000

Unrivaled quality and superior workmanship are built into this custom home on quaint street in Old Irving Park. Gorgeous walnut flooring, heavy moldings, energy efficient Harry Boody HVAC system, cat 5 wiring, 3 fireplaces, and walnut paneled office with built-in cabinetry. Traditional home, open floor plan, extensive heated and cooled storage, and workshop. Beautiful veranda and custom putting green offers upscale outdoor living space. 3rd floor bonus. See attached list of extensive features and updates!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News