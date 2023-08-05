Custom Homebuilder's Personal Home. This exquisite 3 story, New Irving Park cul-de-sac home is everything you want in NEW Construction. Solid mahogany front doors, marble floors, 10 foot ceilings, wide hallways, and natural light welcome you inside. Office w/ walnut doors, built-ins, and coffered ceilings. Stunning gourmet kitchen w/ quartzite, an oversized island, high end appliances, a concealed, walk-in pantry, wet bar with wine cooler and ice maker! Primary Bedroom on the main level w/full marble en suite. 4 second floor bedrooms have large closets, 3 full bathrooms and a game room. 3rd floor Bonus Room boasts 12 foot ceiling-could be a 6th bedroom (has plumbing) or theater room, etc. Spray foam attic insulation. Expansive, covered bluestone porch, w/ wood burning fireplace. Main level laundry w/drop zone and laundry chute. 3 car garage. Front and Rear landscape lighting, sealed and conditioned crawl space. All common walls and floors insulated for sound. All Jeld-wen windows.