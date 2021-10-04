 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,889,000

For over 96 years the former Haywood Duke home has boasted one of the finest views of the GCC golf course, enjoying both front & back fairways. A stately Georgian with a well done addition featuring a copper roof has now a recently renovated kitchen, morning room & breakfast area on the main floor. Master bath renovations plus additional bathroom updates brings this house into the 2020’s. Back stairs now lead to a private bedroom suite. Grand foyer, formal living and dining rooms, extraordinary family room all add to the glamour of this well known house in Greensboro’s Old Irving Park neighborhood. Gazebo, outdoor terrace, five car garage and more than abundant storage. Embrace the old and love the new!

