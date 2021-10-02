5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,900,000

Nestled among the treetops along the 6th fairway of Starmount Forest Country Club is 40 Kemp Rd E. This "Cube Modernist" awarding winning home was designed by Stitch Design Shop and constructed by Gary Jobe Builders in 2016. The open concept design blurs the concepts between indoors and outdoors with materials flowing continuously. The home was designed to blend in with its natural environment perfectly using natural materials such as California redwood. 40 Kemp Rd E has an oversized primary bedroom on the main floor along with an open concept kitchen, dining and living space. The main level also has an open wine room, office and directly accesses the back deck golf course views. 3-4 additional bedrooms are available on the 2nd level along with an exercise room and sauna. The lower level serves as a welcome family retreat with an oversized recreational room and bar, home theater room and work shop. Please review Agent Only Comments. Qualified showings only! See www.30KempRoad.com.