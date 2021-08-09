5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,985,000

Amazing one-of-a-kind retreat built with incredible quality for the present owners. Enter this incredible property through an inviting front porch & impressive foyer. The dining room has an octagonal tray ceiling & leads to a wonderful chef’s kitchen & keeping room with superior finishes, and a spacious counter island with bar seating. The owner’s suite on the main level has a luxury bath with jetted tub, separate shower & double vanities. Incredible views from the deck and screened porch of 7+ beautiful acres featuring Koi pond with recirculating fountain, paver patio with fire pit & incredible stonework. This home offers infinite possibilities and includes an attached apartment/guest quarter with a full unfinished walk-up attic. The finished lower level with 3170 square feet functions as an upscale wellness center with a separate entry/reception area with lots of additional parking, 1½ baths, yoga studio, gym, full kitchen/great room with gas stone FPLC & access to patio and grounds.