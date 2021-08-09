5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,995,000

Nestled in one of the most exclusive streets in Greensboro's treasured Hamilton Lakes, sits this unrivaled, staggering estate that boasts a serene & secluded setting on more than an acre of land overlooking Lake Euphemia. A private oasis, yet close to downtown, Starmount CC, restaurants, theaters & shopping, this impeccably crafted architectural gem is the crown jewel of Greensboro. Come in through the stunning, glass doorway & into a majestic foyer accented by its impressive custom mahogany woodwork. Past the foyer & through a handcrafted mahogany square archway, lies an elegant living room w/ patterned hardwood floors, Carrara Italian marble accent wall, handmade crown molding & exquisite views of the lake. Formal office with custom mahogany built-ins. Primary bedroom has magnificent fireplace & sitting areas. Chef's kitchen has two islands & access to an incredible gazebo! 4 additional large bedrooms & family room upstairs. Private dock, wine cellar & greenhouse. Architectural gem!