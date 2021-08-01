 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $122,000

Wow! So much potential! Needs some TLC. 5 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, Den and bonus room. Enclosed porch on front of the home and storage building in the back. It also has an unfinished basement for storage or workshop. This will be great for anyone needing a large space or an investor for rental. Home is sold AS IS WHERE IS. BUYER TO VERIFY INFO, SYSTEMS, CONDITIONS, UTILITIES, PERMITTING, LOT SIZE, ETC. Sale must be confirmed by the Clerk of court and will take ten days from date of contract.

