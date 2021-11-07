5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $150,000

Check out this amazing investment opportunity. With 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms 2000 plus square feet this charming home right across from the Greensboro Coliseum has such potential. Located right by UNCG, would make a great rental property. Sellers have interested Tennant. Will be having landscaping and move out cleaning done this week. Great home for a investor or FHA203k Buyer wanting to renovate . Sit on the large covered porch to enjoy a beautiful day in the sun. Fenced in back yard with lots of privacy. Hardwoods are still located through out some of the rooms. Sold as is.