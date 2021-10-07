 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $155,000

Wonderful opportunity near Downtown Greensboro. This FIVE bedroom home had an almost complete upgrade/remodel in 2019. Kitchen features granite countertops, white cabinets, and two year old appliances. Lovely hardwood floors and great front porch. One full bath downstairs and one full upstairs. Move in ready home with lots of space for the $$$. Square footage being verified and professional photography will be uploaded before going live Sept 7.

