5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $2,225,000

One of a kind custom residence in desirable Provincetown. Picturesque setting at the end of a quiet cul de sac with amazing views of Buffalo Lake. Every inch of this home has been meticulously renovated with current superior finishes. Gracious foyer leads to spacious living areas including an open gourmet kitchen/family room. Office/study with fireplace. Cozy screened porch overlooks patio and beautifully landscaped back yard. Great natural lighting throughout. Deluxe primary suite has luxury bath and amazing closet space. Third floor has great options for play/recreation room with kitchenette, in home work out room or private guest quarters. Lower level wine cellar. Prefect for entertaining or family living. One of the finest homes in Greensboro. Minutes from downtown, great shopping, restaurants and schools.