5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $2,950,000

2015 Custom Build by New Age Builders. No Detail Overlooked. All Wolf/Sub Zero Appliances, Solid Wood Doors, White Oak Custom Made Beams & Columns, Limestone Fireplaces & Vent Hood, Hand Built Cabinetry Throughout Home. DR Includes Butlers Pantry w/ Wine Refrigerator & Ice Maker. Expansive Laundry Area on Main Level. Built-In Office Nook. Primary Suite w/ Direct Access to Covered Porch/Pool. All Bedrooms Include En-Suite Private Bath & Walk-In Closet. Custom Built Resort Style Pool & Hot Tub by Vue Custom Pools - Blue Stone Patio & Decking in Private Rear Yard. Fireplace/Built In Grill for Entertaining & Dining Al Fresco. State Of The Art Security/Systems Controls. Copper Gutters and Extensive Exterior Copper Accents. Architect Designed Grounds-Landscaping/Walkways/Courtyard Parking Area.