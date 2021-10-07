5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $209,900

Lots of Potential! Amazing Farmhouse Built in 1901 in Greensboro on over 3 Acres! Huge Entryway leading to the Large Kitchen with Island, Large Pantry and a Sunroom Overlooking the Multi Tiered Deck. Primary Bedroom is on the Main with a Half Bathroom (not on the Tax Card) and 4 Additional Bedrooms Upstairs. Huge Walk Up Attic for Storage. Some Hardwoods, many turn of the Century Features, and a Terrific Location. Tax card states 5 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. See Agent Only Section for Offer Submission Instructions.