5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $290,000

***MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED- SELLERS WOULD LIKE HIGHEST & BEST OFFERS TO BE IN BY 7PM SUNDAY 10/3***. Hurry Hurry Hurry! This 5 bedroom/ 3.5 bath home is going to be gone in a flash! The main floor features a grand 2-story open air living room, gorgeous kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, and a spacious master bedroom with en-suite bath. The second floor greets you with a wonderful loft space overlooking the living room, and 3 additional bedrooms. If that isn't enough space for you, prepare for the 'WOW' factor in the walk-out basement! Huge 5th bedroom (currently used as a recreation room), full bathroom, and your very own sound-proof theater room! Brand new roof is being installed in the next few weeks! Come see this great home today! **Please see Agent Only Remarks for offer information

