5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $297,000

Magnificent brick home with in-ground pool in popular Guilford Hills! Tons of space to spread out with five bedrooms, multiple living areas, and detached two car garage. Fantastic location one lot away from Gracewood park. Near highly rated schools, shopping, and restaurants. Relax in your outdoor oasis on the back deck or take a swim in the pool. Private lot backs up to wooded area. Tons of desirable features. Hard wired generator hookup and 30A RV hookup. Almost the entire basement is finished although a portion may not be permitted. Only permitted areas included in MLS square footage. If all finished basement square footage were included then square footage would be approximately 2700 sqft. Wow! Fantastic opportunity!