5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $300,000

  • Updated
This won't last long! This home has 4.5 baths! That was not a type-o. 5 bedrooms and a loft! And the seller is considering leaving the hot tub! There may need to be some cosmetic changes, but with the right touch, this will be an absolute jewel! Granite counter tops in the kitchen and recent roof replacement. Client has provided flooring for kitchen and all the bathrooms, and 4 doors to replace 4 inner doors. Client looking for flexible buyer, willing to cooperate with her buying a home as well.

