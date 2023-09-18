Back on the market , no fault of the seller. Welcome Home to this newly renovated and charming Gem! Located right across from the Greensboro Coliseum and close to UNCG (investors - home could also be great for student rentals). The home boasts a new roof, new water heater, hardwood floors, 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a spacious kitchen, a living room, and a second living space/dinning room. There is a large covered porch, ring audio/video doorbell & cameras, as well as a large fenced-in back yard. The home also comes with a one-year home warranty. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!