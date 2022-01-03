Lot 32, The Chelsea, a 2494 sq. ft FIVE bedroom with THREE full bathrooms home includes a formal LR, DR, & downstairs bedroom! Your Family Room opens to a spacious Kitchen w/breakfast area, & counter height bar seating. Whirlpool Stainless steel appliances include a smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher. You'll find four more spacious bedrooms upstairs each w/lots of closet space. The upstairs Primary suite has vaulted ceiling, a huge walk in closet, private bathroom w/double vanity & a five-foot walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes a Smart Home technology package! Your D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $316,390
