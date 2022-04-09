5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $334,890

The Chelsea...Express Homes in Mingo Point/ Reedy Fork Ranch. Close to HWY 29 and HWY 150. 15-20 mins from GSO. 2494 sq. ft FIVE BEDROOM, (MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM) THREE FULL bath, formal dining. Open floor plan w/spacious Kitchen & breakfast area, cane sugar modern cabinets, siding/ brick exterior. Stainless steel appliances w/smooth top range, microwave and dishwasher. Primary suite upstairs has vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet, bath w/double vanity & 5-foot walk in shower. Plus a one-year builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Includes a D.R. Horton Smart Home technology package: Z-Wave programmable thermostat, Z-Wave door lock and wireless switch, touchscreen Smart Home control panel, SkyBell video doorbell, and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5. Ask about Seller paid closing costs (up to $5000!) when using our preferred Lender & closing Attorney!