The Chelsea...Express Homes in Mingo Point/ Reedy Fork Ranch. Close to HWY 29 and HWY 150. 15-20 mins from GSO. 2494 sq. ft FIVE BEDROOM, (MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM) THREE FULL bath, formal dining. Open floor plan w/spacious Kitchen & breakfast area, cane sugar modern cabinets, siding/ brick exterior. Stainless steel appliances w/smooth top range, microwave and dishwasher. Primary suite upstairs has vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet, bath w/double vanity & 5-foot walk in shower. Plus a one-year builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Includes a D.R. Horton Smart Home technology package: Z-Wave programmable thermostat, Z-Wave door lock and wireless switch, touchscreen Smart Home control panel, SkyBell video doorbell, and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5. Ask about Seller paid closing costs (up to $5000!) when using our preferred Lender & closing Attorney!
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $335,890
The White House announced on Friday that Biden would be in Greensboro sometime Thursday to talk about his "Building A Better America" plan. The White House said he wants to continue talking directly to Americans across the country as he touts his plan to rebuild the country’s infrastructure and create more jobs.
Actor-director Ron Howard had a “family adventure” on the North Carolina coast over the weekend and has been gushing about the experience on social media.
Dr. Steve Daub helped prepare meals in Hungary for refugees
A Wednesday night shooting did not take place inside The Blind Tiger, but in the far back parking lot of the Greensboro live music club, its general manager said Thursday. Two people were injured, police said.
A 3-year-old was killed Sunday, April 10, after being swept over the top of Whitewater Falls in North Carolina, the highest waterfall east of …
After 33 days in the hospital, the councilwoman says her doctor calls her "the miracle lady."
The crash occurred at Interstate 40 East at Sandy Ridge Road, Greensboro police said.
A person shot at the N.C. home of rapper DaBaby was described as an intruder on a football field.
Find out more about the president's visit and get updates throughout the day at greensboro.com.
Two men armed with handguns took an undisclosed amount of cash late Wednesday night from the Cloud 9 Smoke Shop at 803 W. Florida St.