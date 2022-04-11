Cul de sac homesite #6 The Chelsea plan located in Mingo Point community offered by DR Horton. Close to HWY 29 and HWY 150. 15- 20 mins commute time to GSO. The Chelsea plan offers 2494 sqft Five bedroom with Main floor bedroom three full baths, formal dining. Open floor plan with spacious modern kitchen & breakfast area, Cane shadow cabinets, siding/brick exterior. Stainless steel appliances w/smooth top range, microwave and dishwasher. Primary Suite upstairs has vaulted ceiling large walk in closet, bath w/ double vanity & 5 foot walk in shower. One Year Builder warranty plus 10 year structural warranty included. Smart Home technology package : Z wave programmable thermostat, Z wave door lock and wireless switch, touchscreen smart home control panel, Skybell video doorbell, and Amazon Echo Dot & Show 5, Ask about Seller paid closing costs ( up to $5000) when using our preferred lender & Closing Attorney.
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $338,390
