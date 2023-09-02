MOVE IN READY NEW CONSTRUCTION in Wynterhall! 5 Bed, 3.5 bath! Montclaire 2712 C, 2712 square feet!. Main level features luxury vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen includes soft close cabinets, granite island and kitchen countertops w/ undermount sink, black GE appliances w/ built in microwave, smooth top range, and pantry. Spacious Primary BR on main level w/ walk in closet. Primary bath includes garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. 2nd level is nicely appointed with 4 roomy bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry room and entertainment area. Additional features include deadbolts, Garage door opener w/ 2 remotes, Ceiling fans w/ lights in LR & PBR, washer pan and sodded from yard. Relax on your covered front porch or enjoy the 10 x 12 patio out back. If you're looking for space, this is the one!
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $339,650
