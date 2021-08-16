Fantastic, hard to find floorplan with numerous updates in Forest Oaks! Highly sought-after main level Primary En-Suite with dream closet and spa bath with Granite dual vanities. Ample living space with formal living, dining and den with wood burning insert. Updated Kitchen with Granite countertops, smooth ceiling, and Stainless-Steel Appliances – new 2021 Refrigerator and washer/dryer included! FOUR additional bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths. Smart Home equipped with Alexa enabled security cameras, garage door openers and thermostat. Beautiful, fully fenced back yard with Hot Tub & fire pit w/plenty of space for pets & play. New, oversized detached 2-car garage fully permitted. Large corner lot located seconds away from the Forest Oaks Clubhouse. Don't miss this one! Come be part of Forest Oaks, the Southeast's premier community! Golf, pool, tennis, pickle ball & more available with optional membership. County Taxes! Visual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DvC6J9Na5gp&mls=1
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $344,000
