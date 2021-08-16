 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $344,000

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $344,000

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $344,000

Fantastic floorplan w/numerous updates in Forest Oaks! Main level Primary En-Suite w/dream closet & spa bath w/Granite dual vanities. Updated Kitchen w/Granite, smooth ceiling, & SS Appliances – new 2021 Refrigerator & washer/dryer included! FOUR additional bedrooms upstairs w/2 full baths. Smart Home equipped Alexa enabled security cameras, garage door openers & thermostat. Fenced back yard w/Hot Tub & fire pit. Corner lot located seconds away from the Forest Oaks Clubhouse.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News